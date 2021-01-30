Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Ch all set for their Baraat today

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhry are all set for the last celebration of their wedding, the Baraat which is to be held today (Saturday).

A day earlier, the former President Asif Ali Zardari and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's eldest daughter and the son of a US-based businessman, Mahmood Chaudhry got Nikkahfied in a daytime ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari wished the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and joy:

Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together . Masha'Allah! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MAn9wHvp2T — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 29, 2021

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and joy . Mubarak Mubarak @bakhtawarbz @mahmoodchoudhry Mubarak !



I love you, my dear sister. I wish you a happy married life ❤️



مبارک مبارک مبارک



ماشاءﷲ ماشاءﷲ ماشاءﷲ pic.twitter.com/rm2NFGvJ7Y — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) January 29, 2021

The couple exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House where a limited number of people were invited.

The wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad followed by an intimate Mendi ceremony at Bilawal House where she adorned her hands with Ajrak design henna.