Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Ch all set for their Baraat today
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Ch all set for their Baraat today
Share

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhry are all set for the last celebration of their wedding, the Baraat which is to be held today (Saturday).

A day earlier, the former President Asif Ali Zardari and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's eldest daughter and the son of a US-based businessman, Mahmood Chaudhry got Nikkahfied in a daytime ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari wished the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and joy:

The couple exchanged rings two months ago on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House where a limited number of people were invited.

The wedding celebrations started on January 24 at Bilawal House with a Mehfil-e-Milad followed by an intimate Mendi ceremony at Bilawal House where she adorned her hands with Ajrak design henna.

A celebration to remember: All you need to know ... 02:57 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

The Nikkah ceremony of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's eldest daughter with ...

More From This Category
Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of two Decades’
03:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
A celebration to remember: All you need to know ...
02:57 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
PSL 2021 anthem featuring Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal ...
01:48 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Bilawal Bhutto drops first pictures of ...
11:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary ...
07:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Kapil Sharma wishes to visit Kartarpur Sahib in ...
06:48 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of two Decades’
03:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr