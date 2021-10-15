Turkey calls on world to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign accounts
Web Desk
11:28 AM | 15 Oct, 2021
Turkey calls on world to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign accounts
Share

Turkey urged the world powers to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign accounts immediately.

A high-level Afghan Taliban delegation held talks with Turkey's foreign minister in capital Ankara on Friday.

Talking to media after meeting with Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey had made suggestions concerning a more inclusive Afghan government as well as the education of girls under the Taliban rule.

He said during the talks the Taliban officials said they would give necessary support for Afghans wanting to return home.

Ealier, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other ministers would meet senior Turkish officials to discuss issues of mutual interest including aid, migration, air transport and trade.

The visit comes days after the Taliban held first direct talks with US in Qatar since the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Taliban delegation arrives in Turkey for crucial ... 09:31 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

KABUL – A high-level Afghan Taliban delegation has arrived in Turkey’s capital Ankara to hold crucial ...

More From This Category
7 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar
03:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalised in ...
09:33 AM | 15 Oct, 2021
Taliban delegation arrives in Turkey for crucial ...
09:31 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Millions of rupees found at Indian Covid drug ...
09:12 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Star Trek’s William Shatner, 90, becomes the ...
04:03 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills Taliban police ...
03:29 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez 
04:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr