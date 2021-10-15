Turkey calls on world to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign accounts

Turkey urged the world powers to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign accounts immediately.

A high-level Afghan Taliban delegation held talks with Turkey's foreign minister in capital Ankara on Friday.

Talking to media after meeting with Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey had made suggestions concerning a more inclusive Afghan government as well as the education of girls under the Taliban rule.

He said during the talks the Taliban officials said they would give necessary support for Afghans wanting to return home.

Ealier, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other ministers would meet senior Turkish officials to discuss issues of mutual interest including aid, migration, air transport and trade.

The visit comes days after the Taliban held first direct talks with US in Qatar since the withdrawal of foreign forces.