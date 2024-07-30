Search

Pakistan

New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

06:34 PM | 30 Jul, 2024
New timings announced for schools in Islamabad
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced new timings for schools and colleges in Islamabad.

The directorate has issued a notification in this regard, staging that the new timings will come into effect on August 5, when schools are set to reopen after summer vacation. 

For single-shift institutions, the new timings will be 7:30 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

The evening shift timings will be observed as 2 pm to 7 pm (Mon-Thu), 2:30 pm to 7 pm (Fri), with no break time.

Additionally, the Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes will start 8 am to 12 pm, Monday to Friday. 

Furthermore, Ex-F.G. Colleges will observe classes’ timings from 8:30 am to 2 pm and 4 pm (Mon-Thu) and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

Earlier on Sunday, the Federal Ministry of Education extended the summer vacations in Islamabad schools and colleges till August 4 due to the weather conditions.

Pakistan

06:34 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

06:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

WATCH: Heavy rains wash away Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan Valley

06:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Karachi faces new electricity price hike as K-Electric seeks Rs5.45 ...

05:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Mustehkam Pakistan calls for urgent government action against illicit ...

05:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

UN vehicle attacked by gunmen in Pakistan

04:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

NEPRA launches nationwide 'Asaan Approach' app to streamline ...

Pakistan

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

09:03 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan mulls cutting free electricity, fuel for all govt officials ...

08:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

US senator seeks 'punishment' for Pakistan for 'threatening' India

10:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

Yasmin Rashid shifted from jail to Shaukat Khanum Hospital after her ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:34 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

Gold & Silver

05:01 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 30 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: