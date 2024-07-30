New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced new timings for schools and colleges in Islamabad.

The directorate has issued a notification in this regard, staging that the new timings will come into effect on August 5, when schools are set to reopen after summer vacation.

For single-shift institutions, the new timings will be 7:30 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

The evening shift timings will be observed as 2 pm to 7 pm (Mon-Thu), 2:30 pm to 7 pm (Fri), with no break time.

Additionally, the Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes will start 8 am to 12 pm, Monday to Friday.

Furthermore, Ex-F.G. Colleges will observe classes’ timings from 8:30 am to 2 pm and 4 pm (Mon-Thu) and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

Earlier on Sunday, the Federal Ministry of Education extended the summer vacations in Islamabad schools and colleges till August 4 due to the weather conditions.