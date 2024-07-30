New timings announced for schools in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced new timings for schools and colleges in Islamabad.
The directorate has issued a notification in this regard, staging that the new timings will come into effect on August 5, when schools are set to reopen after summer vacation.
For single-shift institutions, the new timings will be 7:30 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.
The evening shift timings will be observed as 2 pm to 7 pm (Mon-Thu), 2:30 pm to 7 pm (Fri), with no break time.
Additionally, the Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes will start 8 am to 12 pm, Monday to Friday.
Furthermore, Ex-F.G. Colleges will observe classes’ timings from 8:30 am to 2 pm and 4 pm (Mon-Thu) and 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.
Earlier on Sunday, the Federal Ministry of Education extended the summer vacations in Islamabad schools and colleges till August 4 due to the weather conditions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.