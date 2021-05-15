Sindh declares emergency as Cyclone Tauktae poses threats to coastal districts

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday declared an emergency in coastal districts of the province, as cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify in coming days, threating coastal regional of Pakistan and India.

The chief minister made the announcement during a meeting held to review the situation amid cyclone threats.

The province will set up a control room at the chief secretary's office to ensure smooth coordination with districts that lie on the coastal belt.

As per reports, the chief minister has ordered the removal of billboards from Karachi as Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain and gusty winds during this week.

According to the Met Department, the depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to cause severe thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Sindh including the port city Karachi.

The alert said heavy rainfall and gusty winds in part of Sindh are expecting between May 17 (Monday) to May 20 (Thursday).

‘”Maximum sustained winds around the system center are 70-90kmph, gusting to 100kmph. The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12-18 hours and move in a north-northwest direction and reach Indian Gujarat by the morning of May 18,” it said.

Adding that under the influence of this system, widespread rain dust/thunderstorms with few heavy to very heavy falls and gusty winds are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts .

Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Dadu are also expected to receive heavy rain dust/thunderstorm. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during 16-20 May 2021, the alert further cited.