Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

Maintaining its legacy of educational excellence, Punjab Group of Colleges – the largest educational network in Pakistan – is proud to announce that its students have secured three top positions in the Federal Board of Education and Intermediate (FBISE) exams 2022, including an overall 1st position.

Tooba Abdul Basit – a rising star from Punjab College Rawalpindi – secured an Overall 1st position in FBISE exams. She also secured 1st position in the medical group by scoring 1081/1100 marks.

Likewise, Iqra Mehmood obtained 1st position in the General Science group as she secured 1061/1100 marks.

These achievements by our multi-talented students highlight years of hard work, commitment, dedication, and quality of education that the Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) imparts to its students.

Being the largest educational network, PGC maintains a strong presence across the country, with 433 campuses in 124+ cities. Our nationwide presence is a testimonial to PGC’s commitment to making quality education accessible to every student, including those residing in remote and distant areas. Each purpose-built campus of PGC blends a premium faculty and is supported by the best teaching aids, fully-equipped labs, fully-stocked libraries, an auditorium, and free 24/7 E-learning facilities. Our highly qualified faculty possesses vast experience and impeccable professional reputations.

If you want to embark on a journey towards success and enlightenment, PGC invites you to become part of educational excellence. The window for intermediate or class 11 admissions is open now. You can apply online or submit your application by visiting the nearby campus.