Naveen Waqar makes a dazzling appearance at ‘Carma’ premiere

Lollywood diva Naveen Waqar has turned heads with her on-point fashion game at the premiere of her film‘Carma’ in Karachi.

The upcoming movies is directed and produced by Kashan Admani featuring Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Navin Waqar and Osama Tahir.

The Humsafar actor was a heart stealer in a gorgeous black dress adorned with pretty jewels and red lips to complete her look.

