Celebrity couple Madiha Rizvi, Hasan Noman part ways after nine years of marriage

KARACHI – Actor Madiha Rizvi and her husband Hasan Noman announced the separation on a social media post in a shocking development for their fans.

In a post on Instagram, the Aatish star said “With much gratitude for our time together, Hasan and I have amicably finalised our divorce. We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us. And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best”.

The actor also urged fans to remember them in prayers and refrain from commenting during this sensitive time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madiha Rizvi Official (@diyariz)

The post further reads “However, we are and will always be a family, as we continue to co-parent our two incredibly wonderful girls. Therefore, we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We’ve always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner”.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old sheds light on her love life. She mentioned having a friendship relationship with Noman and his family for years.

Remarkably, Madiha mentioned that she rejected Noman’s proposal a few times but the latter kept proposing to her for years. The duo later tied the knot in 2013.

Divorce of celebrity couples shocked many fans as recently several showbiz personalities including Imran Ashraf, Feroze Khan, Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf, Sanam Baloch and Abdullah Farhatullah, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir ended their relations.