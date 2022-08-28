Over 100 booked for ‘terrorism’ during PM Shehbaz’ visit to flood-hit Sukkur
Share
SUKKUR – The Sukkur police registered an FIR on terrorism charges against over 100 unidentified persons for allegedly attacking police personnel, pelting vehicles with stones and inciting flood victims outside a relief camp during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Friday.
PM Shehbaz along with Bilawal, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers visited Sukkur district to assess the flood situation and interacted with displaced families in the relief camps.
During his visit to a camp set up near BA College, rain-affected families from different areas blocked some roads against the administration’s failure to drain out stagnant rainwater.
According to a police spokesperson, when officials were discharging their duty outside the camp, some rioters, including women, blocked the main road, creating a law and order situation and inciting the flood-affected families against the officials.
“We have lodged a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the miscreants,” the spokesperson said.
He warned that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands and disturb peace at this crucial time.
On the other hand, several flood-hit families said that police have lodged a “fake” FIR against the protesters, who only wanted to meet the prime minister and foreign minister to bring to their notice that they had not been provided relief material such as food, tents, mosquito nets, beds and other resources.
Pakistan Army airlifts stranded tourists in ... 10:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
SWAT – Relief and rescue operations continued in the country’s northwestern region on Saturday as Pakistan ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Over 100 booked for ‘terrorism’ during PM Shehbaz’ visit to ...01:20 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Army’s aviation teams evacuate 110 stranded people in Swat12:26 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Several countries pledge support for Pakistan’s flood victims11:43 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
-
- London girl makes history by competing for Miss England crown without ...10:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
- SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment ...08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022