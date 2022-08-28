Ushna Shah faces severe backlash for new photo

Pakistani actress and fashion icon Ushna Shah is a bold, beautiful & talented woman having worked in numerous smash-hit drama serials. The Balaa actress keeps her fans and followers updated with pictures from her luxurious life.

Shah shared a candid mirror selfie that went viral on social media for the wrong reason.

Donning white tight pants and a short black top, netizens criticised Shah for being ignorant during flood calamities economic recession all around the country. The Bashar Momin actress's mirror selfie wasn’t appreciated, and netizens called her out.

With different suggestions and opinions, netizens srated that Shah didnt look good. Many people suggested that these calamities are a result of the ruthlessness of the elite class who doesn’t have empathy for people in hard times. While the keyboard warriors kept throwing shade at Shah, she later posted an Instagram story urging people to donate as much as possible.

Shah’s is a versatile actress who is most popular for drama serials including Bashar Momin, Lashkara, Bala, and Alif Allah or Insaan . Shah is currently starring in drama serial Habs for Ary Digital.

