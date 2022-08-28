Ushna Shah faces severe backlash for new photo
Share
Pakistani actress and fashion icon Ushna Shah is a bold, beautiful & talented woman having worked in numerous smash-hit drama serials. The Balaa actress keeps her fans and followers updated with pictures from her luxurious life.
Shah shared a candid mirror selfie that went viral on social media for the wrong reason.
Donning white tight pants and a short black top, netizens criticised Shah for being ignorant during flood calamities economic recession all around the country. The Bashar Momin actress's mirror selfie wasn’t appreciated, and netizens called her out.
With different suggestions and opinions, netizens srated that Shah didnt look good. Many people suggested that these calamities are a result of the ruthlessness of the elite class who doesn’t have empathy for people in hard times. While the keyboard warriors kept throwing shade at Shah, she later posted an Instagram story urging people to donate as much as possible.
Shah’s is a versatile actress who is most popular for drama serials including Bashar Momin, Lashkara, Bala, and Alif Allah or Insaan . Shah is currently starring in drama serial Habs for Ary Digital.
Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating 04:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion ...
Ushna Shah's new bold photos set internet on fire 10:20 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
Pakistani star actress Ushna Shah has left her fans stunned with new bold photos she shared on her social media ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
- Over 100 booked for ‘terrorism’ during PM Shehbaz’ visit to ...01:20 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Army’s aviation teams evacuate 110 stranded people in Swat12:26 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Several countries pledge support for Pakistan’s flood victims11:43 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
-
- London girl makes history by competing for Miss England crown without ...10:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2022
- SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment ...08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022