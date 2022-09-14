Amar Khan's new hair makeover video goes viral
Lollywood diva Amar Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Khan is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning pictures.
The Bela Pur Ki Dayan star revamped her look with a haircut serving major hair goals. Sharing the hair makeover video, she said,
"hop chop n color in hands of best hair technicians ????♀️????
@nabila_salon @simranjohn.nabila #mozam", she captioned.
Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section and praised ‘gorgeous’ Amar for the new look.
On the work front, Amar Khan made her debut with the film Dum Mastam opposite Imran Ashraf. The film is directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin and penned by Amar Khan.
Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, it was release on Eidul Fitr 2022.
