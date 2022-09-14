Resham draws public backlash for throwing plastic waste into a river
Resham draws public backlash for throwing plastic waste into a river
Source: Resham (Instagram)
Lollywood actress Resham has been making headlines on the internet for the wrong reasons. The keyboard warriors called out Resham for endangering marine life with her ill-advised “act of kindness” in the now-viral video.

The video shows Resham throwing meat, bread and plastic waste into a river on her way to Charsadda has drawn massive backlash online, with people calling out the actor’s actions.

The Man-o-Salwa actor uploaded a video of herself throwing meat and bread into a river on Facebook. She also threw the plastic packaging the food came into the water.

Netizens were quick to inundate the post with comments. “Absolute jahalat! Throwing meat, or bread, or shopping bags. On top of it, making a stupid video and posting it,” journalist Akbar Bajwa commented under. “A horror movie,” Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, another user said.

The now-viral video had garnered 4.7 million views on Facebook by the time this report was filed. Tens of thousands have reacted to it. 34,000 comments are posted. 

In response to the flak that she’s garnered, Resham contested that there were more alarming issues to worry about. “I admit to having made a mistake by dumping plastic into the flood water but women are gang raped everyday,” The Friday Times quoted her as saying.

“Violence against women is commonplace, yet, everyone’s blinded by a piece of plastic. They are dwelling in a fool’s paradise. I was merely offering sadqah (charity),” she went on. While presenting her “unconditional apology,” she also blamed Covid-19 for having clouded her judgement. “I tested positive for Corona twice and I happen to be absent-minded because of that.”

