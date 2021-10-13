Twitter reacts to Asad Umar’s dance performance at a family wedding

The internet absolutely loves dance videos of famous celebrities and the recent addition to the list is politician Asad Umar.

Every now and then, members from the political arena prove that they are normal people who take time out of their hectic schedule and promptly indulge in fun activities.

This time around, a throwback video is Asad Umar shaking a leg at his son's Mehendi has gone viral. The Minister for Planning and Development was spotted dancing his heart out at the family wedding.

In contrast to his serious and workaholic persona, the politician grooved to the beats with his close friends and family.

Spreading like wildfire, the social media sung praises of the 60-year-old who had some killer dance moves up his sleeves. More than the energetic dance, it’s his fun side that was highly appreciated.

Garnering a heartwarming response from Twitterati, here are some of the users reacting to the politician's dance clip.

@Asad_Umar loving them moves. I'm digging for such a wholesome soul who knows how to enjoy with family. People will criticise even the way someone breathes, let alone the way someone enjoys. Screw these bullcrap critics. Dance away ???? https://t.co/ZVKkGnVCFU — Sehr Rushmeen (@rushmeentweets) October 10, 2021

Asad Umar On Fire ❤ Dance is an expensive deal and a difficult task for a decent and simple person. ???? I don't understand why the opponents are sitting on the hot stove from this Dance Video of @Asad_Umar with his Wife on his Son's Wedding? ????‍♂️????‍♂️pic.twitter.com/H36hRxXNqY — Sharwan Sheikh (@iSharwanSheikh) October 11, 2021

1. Pakistan has got 99k problems & this ain't one. 2. This is a pvt family event so it isn't any of our business. 3. Glad to see Federal Minister have a nice time at a joyous occasion. Just shows he is normal. 4. We expect constructive critique from senior journalists. https://t.co/xeBW2MIHLu — M. Jibran Nasir ???????? (@MJibranNasir) October 10, 2021

On the professional front, he is currently serving as Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives since November 2019