Twitter reacts to Asad Umar’s dance performance at a family wedding
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
The internet absolutely loves dance videos of famous celebrities and the recent addition to the list is politician Asad Umar.

Every now and then, members from the political arena prove that they are normal people who take time out of their hectic schedule and promptly indulge in fun activities.

This time around, a throwback video is Asad Umar shaking a leg at his son's Mehendi has gone viral. The Minister for Planning and Development was spotted dancing his heart out at the family wedding.

In contrast to his serious and workaholic persona, the politician grooved to the beats with his close friends and family.

Spreading like wildfire, the social media sung praises of the 60-year-old who had some killer dance moves up his sleeves. More than the energetic dance, it’s his fun side that was highly appreciated.

Garnering a heartwarming response from Twitterati, here are some of the users reacting to the politician's dance clip.

On the professional front, he is currently serving as Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives since November 2019

