Shoaib Malik's absence from Sania Mirza’s retirement bash raises eyebrows

Maheen Khawaja 09:33 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

India's former doubles world No 1 tennis player and winner of six major titles, Sania Mirza, bid adieu to her illustrious tennis career in Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Stadium, a place where she began her career, and ended her 20-year-long journey in her hometown. 

There are speculations among netizens that something might be amiss between the couple – Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik – as news of their separation surfaced earlier, to which neither of them publicly responded. Adding to it, Shoaib Malik's absence from Sania Mirza's recent star-studded retirement bash has further fueled these speculations.

The event was a grand affair, and Sania looked stunning in a black gown. Mirza made a grand entrance at the bash, accompanied by her family members. She posed for the shutterbugs with her adorable son, Izhaan, parents, sister Anam, and brother-in-law Mohammad Asaduddin. However, Shoaib's no-show has led to many wondering about the reason behind it, and it has only added to the mystery surrounding their relationship.

This has only added to the curiosity of the fans, who are seeking answers about the couple's relationship status.

Lately, Mirza was spotted hosting "The Mirza Malik Show" along with her husband Shoaib Malik on Urduflix. The duo has also been surrounded by divorce rumours for the past couple of months. Sania has chosen to remain silent regarding the rumours of their divorce.

In contrast, Malik addressed the issue during an interview, urging people to refrain from discussing their personal matters and to leave the rumours alone.

The all-rounder, who has played 124 T20Is for Pakistan, is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the eighth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country.

Beginnings and Endings: Sania Mirza celebrates star-studded post farewell ceremony

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

