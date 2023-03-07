Indian actors Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Mehreen Pirzada visit Kartarpur

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is an Indian actor and model who has worked in Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu films. He made his debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie Rabb Da Radio in 2017.

Mehreen Pirzada is an Indian actress who mainly works in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha in 2016.

During their recent trip to Kartarpur in Pakistan, both actors were spotted visiting the Gurudwara along with fashion model Mehreen Syed. The Gurudwara, a place of immense significance to the Sikh community, holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Eager to share their experiences with their fans and followers, the actors took to their Instagram handles to post a plethora of photos and videos documenting their visit. From candid shots of the serene surroundings to glimpses of the intricate architecture of the Gurudwara, the posts offered a unique and intimate look into their journey. The actors' posts were met with an outpouring of appreciation and admiration from their fans, who were thrilled to see them experiencing the rich culture and traditions of the region.

It was heartwarming to see the actors paying their respects and immersing themselves in the local culture, which is a testament to their appreciation for the people and customs of the area. Their visit to the Gurudwara serves as a reminder of the importance of religious tolerance and understanding, as it brings people of all faiths together in a spirit of peace and harmony.

For the unversed, a gurdwara is a place of worship for followers of the Sikh faith. It is not just a place of worship but also serves as a centre for the Sikh community to gather, learn, and engage in social activities. They are an essential part of Sikhism, serving as a place of worship, community, education, equality, and humanitarian service.

On the work front, Gurfateh has also appeared in films like Yaaran Da Katchup and Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua. Meanwhile, Pirzada has appeared in films like "Mahanubhavudu" and "F2 – Fun and Frustration."