Search

LifestyleViral

Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress in new bold video

Web Desk
12:36 PM | 22 May, 2024
Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress in new bold video

Lollywood star Sonya Hussyn never misses the chance to entertain her fans, as the diva aced the art of turning heads.

Sonya's bold personality and glamorous looks are some of the reasons of her fan following. The Moor star usually treats netizens with her sizzling avatar and also keeps them updated about her social life.

The actor was spotted in revealing white outfit, raising temperature but the clip did not sit well among social media users who shared different reactions.

Here's how people reacted

Wahaj Ali and Sonya Hussyn sizzle in new viral photoshoot

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:36 PM | 22 May, 2024

Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress in new bold video

10:15 PM | 21 May, 2024

Women's rock band delivers 1st public performance in Saudi Arabia

02:02 PM | 21 May, 2024

Maira Khan's bold pictures from London trip go viral

12:08 PM | 21 May, 2024

Video of woman's bold dance in Metro bus goes viral; netizens react

04:11 PM | 20 May, 2024

Ayeza Khan blooms in red stylish dress in latest fashion shoot

08:05 PM | 19 May, 2024

'Mere Humsafar' to be released as a feature film

Most viewed

06:10 PM | 19 May, 2024

Hamza Malik and Annural Khalid’s Soneya 2.0 takes us back in time, ...

05:06 PM | 19 May, 2024

Dur-e-Fishan outraged by searches for her explicit pictures

05:40 PM | 19 May, 2024

Anmol Baloch denies relationship speculations with Hamza Sohail

07:44 PM | 19 May, 2024

Nimra Khan to launch new music video with Indian singer Manj Musik

05:14 PM | 19 May, 2024

Muneeb Butt's fan moment with Manoj Bajpayee goes viral

Advertisement

Latest

02:10 PM | 22 May, 2024

Honda Civic Oriel latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: