Sonya Hussyn trolled for wearing revealing dress in new bold video

Lollywood star Sonya Hussyn never misses the chance to entertain her fans, as the diva aced the art of turning heads.

Sonya's bold personality and glamorous looks are some of the reasons of her fan following. The Moor star usually treats netizens with her sizzling avatar and also keeps them updated about her social life.

The actor was spotted in revealing white outfit, raising temperature but the clip did not sit well among social media users who shared different reactions.

Here's how people reacted