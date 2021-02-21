Hafizabad girl hires contract killer for Rs0.25mn to kill best friend
Web Desk
03:22 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
Hafizabad girl hires contract killer for Rs0.25mn to kill best friend
LAHORE – A girl in Punjab’s Hafizabad got critically injured after a paid killer targeted her on the orders of the victim's best friend.

Two girls of the Jalalpur area vowed to live and die together as they decided not to marry ever. The amity turned enmity after one of them decided to move on and get married.

The other girl did not accept the reality and decided to take the revenge over breach of the friendship pact.

She then stole jewellery worth around Rs250,000 from her house and handed over it to an assassin to end the life of her best friend.

A conversation between the accused and the hired contract killer has also surfaced after the incident. In the audio clip, the girl was instructing the killer about the time of the attack.

Following the instructions, the assassin barged into the victim’s house at the midnight and opened fire on her that hurt her critically. Soon, after the incident, the accused girl flees the house and is still on the run.

The assassin and his accomplice left their bike on the crime spot and also fled away in the dead of the night.

