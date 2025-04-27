Pakistan High Commission in London vandalized by Indian Extremists amid Kashmir tensions

LONDON – A group of extremist Indian individuals attacked Pakistan High Commission in London. The attack comes just two days after Indian elements abroad expressed frustration over the recently exposed Pahalgam false flag operation.

Reports said Indian miscreants flocked outside Pakistan High Commission, attempting to storm the premises. Windows of the High Commission building were smashed, and saffron-colored paint — a symbol closely associated with Hindutva extremism — was thrown across the building’s pristine white facade, visibly defacing the premises.

Earlier, situation escalated when four masked individuals, believed to have been orchestrated by Indian intelligence agencies, tried to bring down the Pakistani flag hoisted at the High Commission. Their attempt, however, was foiled and the individuals were subsequently arrested by British police authorities.

Pakistan High Commission has lodged strong protest with British authorities, demanding increased security and a thorough investigation into the alarming attack.

This attack marks yet another concerning escalation in the rising wave of Hindutva-inspired violence spreading beyond India’s borders, targeting Pakistan and Muslim communities internationally.