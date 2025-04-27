Car crashes into festival crowd in Canada, multiple dead

A tragic incident occurred during a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, when a car plowed into a crowd of festival-goers, leaving multiple dead and several others injured.

The event, known as the Lapou Lapou festival, was being held in the heart of the city, attracting large crowds to celebrate. However, the joyful atmosphere quickly turned to horror when a speeding vehicle drove into the crowd, causing devastation.

The exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed, with both fatalities and injuries reported. Emergency responders swiftly arrived on the scene, rushing the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was apprehended by authorities shortly after the incident, and is currently in police custody.

Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life, sending condolences to the victims’ families. “This senseless act has left us all heartbroken,” Carney said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, and have promised to provide more details as the investigation unfolds. In the meantime, the festival has been canceled, and security measures around public events in the city are expected to be heightened in the coming days.

The community, still reeling from the shock, has come together in solidarity, with vigils and memorials already planned to honor those who lost their lives during the horrific event.