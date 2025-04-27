China delivers 100 missiles to Pakistan amid rising tensions, claims Indian media

Following the recent Pahalgam attack, which escalated tensions in the Kashmir region, Indian media has reported that China has delivered 100 advanced missiles to Pakistan, significantly enhancing its defense capabilities. The timing of this missile transfer, coming in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, has raised concerns, further intensifying the already volatile situation in South Asia.

The missiles, believed to be long-range and advanced, are said to bolster Pakistan’s military readiness. While the specifics of the missiles remain undisclosed, this delivery is seen as a major strategic move by China to strengthen Pakistan’s defense posture at a time of heightened instability.