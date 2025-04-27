20 million Sikhs stand with Pakistan: Khalistan leader

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, leader of the Khalistan Movement, has expressed strong support for Pakistan, declaring that 20 million Sikhs stand with the country. Pannu stated that India would not dare to attack Pakistan in 2025, emphasizing that the situation today is different from the conflicts of 1965 or 1971. “We stand with Pakistan like a brick. This is 2025, and India won’t attack,” he said.

Pannu also condemned India’s treatment of minorities, particularly Sikhs, and vowed that Sikhs would prevent the Indian Army from crossing Punjab to attack Pakistan. “We won’t let the Indian Army pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan,” he added. He reaffirmed that Sikhs have never attacked first, and those who did, including past Indian leaders like Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi, have never succeeded.

Additionally, Pannu called for Indian leaders such as Prime Minister Modi, Defense Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to be held accountable under international law for their actions. He also referenced recent violence in Pahalgam, accusing Indian authorities of targeting their own people.