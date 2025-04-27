54 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled on Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by militants trying to cross the Afghan border and eliminated all 54 terrorists, said ISPR.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s media wing (ISPR), during the nights of April 25-26 and April 26-27, security forces timely monitored the movement of militant groups attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

The ISPR spokesperson stated that Pakistani troops responded swiftly and effectively, successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt.

The statement said that after exchange of fire, all 54 militants were killed.

Pakistan consistently demanded that the Afghan government ensure effective border management on its side.

ISPR added that Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to fulfill its responsibilities and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

The spokesperson further emphasised that Pakistan’s security forces are determined to defend the borders and eliminate terrorism from the country, fully prepared to uproot this menace at any cost.

The statement added that at a time when India is leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan, the actions of these militants clearly show whose directions they are following. Such activities are tantamount to betrayal of the state and the people.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson said that the recent National Security Committee (NSC) meeting also emphasized that India’s strategic objective is to divert the focus of Pakistani security forces away from the war against terrorism, thereby giving breathing space to these militant elements who have already been badly defeated by the full force of Pakistan’s military operations.

The statement noted that Pakistani security forces, demonstrating exceptional professionalism, vigilance, and preparedness, timely averted a major disaster. This operation marks the highest number of militants eliminated in a single action during the ongoing anti-terrorism campaign.

ISPR reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces are fully committed to defending the nation’s borders and completely eradicating terrorism. Such bold and decisive operations further strengthen the national resolve and are clear proof of Pakistan’s significant achievements in the fight against terrorism.