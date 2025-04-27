Hamza Ali Abbasi speaks out on Rajab Butt controversy

Hamza Ali Abbasi, the renowned Pakistani actor, has always been known not only for his acting skills but also for his candid views on religion, spirituality, and societal issues. Recently, he opened up in a podcast where he discussed a range of topics, including the controversy surrounding Rajab Butt’s tattoo, and emphasized the importance of tolerance and social harmony.

Hamza, who has faced criticism throughout his life for his outspoken beliefs, has never backed down from expressing his views. His spiritual journey, full of highs and lows, has been a central part of his identity. He even wrote a book chronicling his experiences, shedding light on his path to understanding religion and life.

The podcast also touched on the case of Rajab Butt, who faced backlash after getting a tattoo of his mother’s name. Hamza urged people to be more mindful when speaking on sensitive issues, stressing that unnecessary comments should be avoided. He also called for a more tolerant approach from the religious community.

“If someone admits their mistake and apologizes, we should be ready to forgive and let the matter end there,” Hamza said. He emphasized the need for a society where forgiveness is common and extreme reactions to mistakes are avoided. According to him, such an approach would help foster greater social harmony and love.