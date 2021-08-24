PML-N’s Miftah Ismail promises ‘juicier Chili Milli’ for vote in next general elections

06:57 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, industrialist Miftah Ismail has promised to make Chili Milli, his company’s one of the most popular candies, juicier if the public gives the vote to his party in the next general elections.

He put forth the condition after a social media user took to Twitter, complaining about the decline in quality of the spicy jelly, manufactured by Candyland.

Ismail is chairperson at Ismail Industries — the parent company of Candyland and Bisconni.

"Why is chili mili not juicy anymore? Hamesha itni sookhi aur mari hui hoti hai (it's always so dry), like eating a chili mili dry fruit," Usama Lali wrote on Twitter.

At that time, the PML-N leader joined the conversation to address the reservations of his customers.

"I will ask them to make Chilli Milli more juicy. But please promise me [you will] vote for PMLN in the next elections," he wrote.

The next general elections would be held in 2023.

