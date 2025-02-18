Earthquake hits Peshawar, other KP cities

PESHAWAR — An earthquake struck Peshawar and various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkuwa, causing panic among masses on Tuesday morning.

Local media reported about the tremors in Peshawar, one of oldest city in Pakistan. National Seismic Monitoring Centre is yet to share details about the seismic activity.

This comes days after capital city Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby areas were jolted by quake, with tremors also felt in Murree and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Pakistan, situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, is prone to seismic activity due to the ongoing movement of these plates.

