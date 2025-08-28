Ndma Issues Alert As More Rains Expected Across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast further rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the country from tomorrow until September 2, prompting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue an alert.

According to the NDMA, heavy rains are expected in northern and northeastern Punjab on August 30 and 31, which may trigger flooding. The districts likely to be affected include Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin.

In central and southern Punjab, rainfall is expected between August 29 and 31, with the risk of low-lying areas being inundated. Districts at risk include Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rains are forecast from August 29 to 31, with possible landslides in Malakand and Hazara divisions. Districts likely to be affected include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, and Bannu.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), heavy rains are expected between August 29 and September 2 in Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimber, with risks of landslides.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rains are expected from August 29 to 31, with fears of landslides and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). Districts at risk include Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, and Ghanche.

In Sindh’s coastal areas, including Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tharparkar, rains are expected between August 30 and September 2, with the possibility of urban flooding in Karachi. Interior Sindh districts including Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Kashmore may also experience heavy rains from August 30 to September 1.

In Balochistan’s coastal and eastern districts, including Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Kalat, rains are forecast between August 29 and September 1, raising fears of flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities also warned that additional rainfall could worsen flooding in areas adjoining the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers.

The NDMA urged citizens to immediately contact local administration and rescue officials in case of emergencies. The authority said it is continuously monitoring relief operations being carried out by all relevant institutions in affected areas, and measures are being ensured to deal with any emergency situation.