PIA cancels Sialkot Operations, reroutes Flights via Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines suspended operations from Sialkot International Airport after floodwaters moved toward the key facility. All flights between 10 am. and 10 pm., including services to Jeddah, Kuwait, and Dammam, will now depart from Lahore.

The national air carrier diverted all scheduled flights from Sialkot to Lahore after floodwaters comes dangerously close to Sialkot International Airport, forcing emergency changes to air travel plans.

According to the airline, flights operating between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. will now depart from Lahore Airport. Passengers traveling to Jeddah, Kuwait, and Dammam have been asked to confirm updated details via PIA’s helpline (111-786-786).

The affected flights are PK 746 (Jeddah to Sialkot), PK 745 (Sialkot to Jeddah), PK 239 (Sialkot to Kuwait), and PK 244 (Dammam to Sialkot).

Rescue officials confirmed that water was approaching the airport from its southern side, with heavy machinery and emergency teams working to prevent the facility from being submerged.

Sialkot alone received 363 millimeters of rain in 24 hours, the highest in nearly 50 years. Weather forecasts warn of more heavy rainfall in northern Punjab and Azad Kashmir over the coming days.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sounded the alarm, predicting widespread downpours and thunderstorms from August 29 to September 2 due to strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Cities placed on high alert include Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and Islamabad.

Floodwaters in Punjab have been aggravated by rising levels in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers after India released water from upstream reservoirs. Discharges at several points have crossed one million cusecs, threatening major towns and agricultural areas.

Pakistan Army has been called in to assist civil authorities in eight districts, including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, and Faisalabad. Meanwhile, Kartarpur, home to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, has also been inundated, prompting urgent evacuations of stranded pilgrims.