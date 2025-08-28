Colleges in flood-hit areas of Lahore division closed

LAHORE – In Lahore Division, a decision has been made to keep colleges closed in flood-affected areas.

The Director of Colleges announced holidays for 16 colleges, which will remain closed on August 29 and 30. Colleges in Shahdara, Chohung, and Band Road will remain closed.

The notification stated that colleges in Sharqpur Sharif, Ferozewala, Khanqah Dogran, and Narang Mandi will also remain closed. In Nankana Sahib, colleges in Mandi Faizabad and Syedwala will observe a two-day holiday.

Colleges in Kanganpur, Kasur, will also remain closed, and orders have been issued accordingly.

Meanwhile, considering the nationwide flood situation, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has also postponed its examinations.

Deputy Director and Spokesperson Syed Kazim Muqaddas Kazmi said that the decision to postpone the exams was made in a meeting chaired by PPSC Chairman, Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

He added that new dates for the exams will be announced later, and candidates will be informed via SMS, email, and the official website.