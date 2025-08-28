Us Based Doctor Visits Adiala Jail To Deliver Books To Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – A woman from the United States has arrived at Adiala Jail to meet PTI founder Imran Khan.

Dr. Sundas Ali, who came from the U.S., told the media that whenever she visits, she likes to bring books for him. She said that a leader like Imran Khan is in solitary confinement, and he studies these books during his time in jail.

She added that the books given to the PTI founder on Tuesday were also brought from the U.S. specifically for Imran Khan.

Dr. Sundas Ali further remarked that democracy exists in the U.S., and while many people may not support Donald Trump, he still holds power.