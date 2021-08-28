Tom Cruise’s BMW stolen while filming Mission: Impossible 7

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has reportedly lost thousands of pounds worth of luggage after BMW X7 was stolen while filming Mission: Impossible 7.

The 59-year-old actor's vehicle was stolen while he was filming in Birmingham. The vehicle was taken in Church Street in the city centre from where it was parked outside the Grand Hotel, where Cruise has been staying, as first reported in the Sun.

The SUV is thought to have been carrying some of the actor’s luggage and belongings, reportedly worth thousands of pounds, when it was taken.

Even though the car was recovered “a short time later” in Smethwick, the contents were reportedly missing, according to police.

As per the reports, the thieves used a scanner to connect to the car's keyless ignition fob as it was parked outside of Grand Hotel in Birmingham.

The charge of Tom's security staff, his bodyguard noticed that the vehicle had disappeared from its parking space on Wednesday.

Filming of Mission: Impossible 7 has been taking place around the UK.