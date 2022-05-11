Dania removes Aamir Liaquat’s name from Instagram
04:02 PM | 11 May, 2022
Dania removes Aamir Liaquat’s name from Instagram
Famous for his turbulent marriages, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has landed in another trouble after his third wife Syeda Dania Shah, 18, approached a court for divorce from the former PTI lawmaker.

Soon after Dania leveled serious allegations against her husband, the morning show host unfollowed her from the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Now, Dania Shah removed Aamir Liaquat’s name from her Instagram account. In one of her recent interviews, Dania had said that she had requested the removal of Aamir Liaquat’s name from her Instagram account but that the process would take some time as per the platform’s policy.

“I don’t want to keep his name, I would have removed it if I could,” she had said.

Aamir Liaquat’s name has now finally been removed from Dania’s account and she now goes by the name Dania Malik.

Dania also deleted her pictures and videos with Aamir from her social media accounts.

