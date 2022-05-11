Amna Ilyas' new bold workout video goes viral
Celebrities receive critique for their lifestyle choices, especially females who face major backlash due to their wardrobe choices.
This time around, supermodel Amna Illyas is at the receiving end of moral policing over her questionable fashion choices.
The 34-year-old was relentlessly trolled as she was spotted flaunting her toned physique in athleisure and emphasising on the significance of workout.
"Everything aches except my thumbs so I decided to upload this little glimpse of my very first TRX workout!!'@wasifitness", captioned the supermodel.
Despite giving major fitness goals in her new workout video, she became the victim of backlash and received flak from the keyboard warriors.
The Baaji actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Ktown and the fitness enthusiastic fashionista refuses to compromise on her workout routines.
