Zardari opposes calls for early elections, says polls to be held after electoral, NAB reforms
Share
KARACHI – Former Pakistani President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari opposed the call for snap elections, saying polls would be held after amendments in electoral reforms and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.
Speaking in a presser, the seasoned politician said PPP is not afraid of elections, mentioning that he talked to former PM Nawaz sharif last night on phone.
PPP leader said he apprised PML-N supremo and made him understand that as soon as reforms are complete, we can go to elections.
لائیو: صدر آصف علی زرداری، وزیراعلی ہاؤس کراچی میں پریس کانفرنس کررہے ہیں۔ https://t.co/vrAUhZxFoq— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 11, 2022
Whether it takes 3 or 4 months, we have to work on implementation of policies and improving the electoral process," he added.
PPP Co-chairman also called for ‘out of the box’ solutions to fix the country’s dilapidating economy.
More to follow…
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Bill Gates in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus06:15 PM | 11 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz for first time after assuming ...05:44 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Zardari opposes calls for early elections, says polls to be held ...05:13 PM | 11 May, 2022
- ECP trashes reference against PTI ‘rebel’ lawmakers04:51 PM | 11 May, 2022
-
- Dania Shah removes Aamir Liaquat’s name from Instagram04:02 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of 'Pasoori' wins hearts09:31 PM | 10 May, 2022
- Celebrities spotted at producer Umer Mukhtar's Baat Pakki ceremony06:33 PM | 10 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022