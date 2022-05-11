Zardari opposes calls for early elections, says polls to be held after electoral, NAB reforms 
05:13 PM | 11 May, 2022
Zardari opposes calls for early elections, says polls to be held after electoral, NAB reforms 
KARACHI – Former Pakistani President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari opposed the call for snap elections, saying polls would be held after amendments in electoral reforms and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Speaking in a presser, the seasoned politician said PPP is not afraid of elections, mentioning that he talked to former PM Nawaz sharif last night on phone.

PPP leader said he apprised PML-N supremo and made him understand that as soon as reforms are complete, we can go to elections.

Whether it takes 3 or 4 months, we have to work on implementation of policies and improving the electoral process," he added.

PPP Co-chairman also called for ‘out of the box’ solutions to fix the country’s dilapidating economy.

More to follow…

