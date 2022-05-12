Aijaz Aslam talks about Urwa Hocane's 'unprofessional' attitude

It's a new day and a new controversy for the Lollywood industry!

This time the fiasco involves the beautiful actress Urwa Hocane and veteran actor Aijaz Aslam.

The Nand actor made an appearance on The Couple Show hosted by celebrity couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali with his wife Sabeen Aijaz and talked about his acting career, problematic co-actors and future projects.

Aijaz Aslam took a potshot at the Udaari actor and revealed that he has heard gossip that the elder Hocane sister is quick to lose her temper on sets and is notorious for clashing with directors.

Even though, Aslam has never worked with Hocane, he shared that he had taken her name based on stories he has heard from industry friends and not through his personal experiences.

“Although I haven’t worked with her, I have heard (from friends and colleagues) that it is Urwa. She gets very angry on the sets, quickly loses her temper, and even instructs the director on creative aspects,” revealed Aijaz.

After the Cheekh actor's statement, host Aagha disagreed with Aijaz’s view of Urwa. He shared that he crossed paths with the Mushk actor at a Tich Button promotional event where he felt that she was very grounded.

Upcoming film Tich Button will mark Urwa Hocane’s debut as a producer. The romantic comedy stars Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly, Sonya Hussayn, and Feroze Khan.

On the professional front, Urwa Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat.