Pakistan foils bid to smuggle heroin concealed in ihram

ISLAMABAD – The Airport Security Force (ASF) seized 5.448 kilogrammes of heroin concealed in ihram — the plain clothing worn by Muslims to perform Hajj or Umrah — of a passenger at the Islamabad International Airport.

The ASF officials have arrested the passenger, who was going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage. The suspect had cleverly hidden the narcotics in Ihram.

The suspect had soaked three ihrams with a solution of heroin, which was detected during examination of the clothes.

ASF has handed over the suspect to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further action. Reports said the drug absorbed by the garments will be extracted through an ANF chemical process.