Fakhar Zaman out, Sharjeel, Hasnain added to list of probables for New Zealand ODIs

KARACHI – The Interim National Selection Committee has announced 21 probables for the One Day International series against Black Caps.

The selection committee under the chairmanship of Shahid Afridi picked 21 players for the home series including Sharjeel Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, and Tayyab Tahir.

Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Zahid Mehmood have not been included in the list shared by cricket board on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the final team for the home series will be announced after the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan Cup.

Probables

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, and Tayyab Tahir