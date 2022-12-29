Dur-e-Fishan gets trolled for her bold look in viral pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Dur-e-Fishan has been creating waves with her stunning looks in the latest clicks.

As celebrities flaunted their best fashion picks in December, the Dil Ruba star looks gorgeous in a bold dress. She posed in a deep-neck attire covering her top with a transparent dupatta.

'Just rare days of my friends taking my actual Candids', she wrote in the caption.

The clicks amassed hundreds of thousands of reactions on the photo-sharing app while keyboard warriors started trolling her over her wardrobe choice.

The 26-year-old loves to remain connected with her fans and she is quite daring and unapologetically bold when it comes to her style.

The showbiz star was last seen in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, a major hit of 2022. She is best known for her roles in Bharas, Juda Hue Kuch Is Tarah, and Pardes.