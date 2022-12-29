Iffat Omar, husband’s wedding dance video goes viral

Pakistan’s former model Iffat Omar, who is known for being quite outspoken on the internet about mainstream politics, has recently set the stage ablaze with her dance moves.

December wedding festivities continue to storm the internet and the latest celebration saw a dazzling extravaganza in which the Anjuman star can be seen shaking a leg with her husband.

The 61-year-old donning a punch-colored attire was spotted grooving and dancing with her husband who opted for a black Shalwar Kameez with a skin-coloured shawl.

The duo spread the glamour with their scintillating moves on Noor Jahan’s famous song Mundeya Dupatta Chad Mera, while the audience cheered the couple for power-packed performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iffat Umar (@iffatomarofficial)

The same is not the case online as social media users slammed her for "promoting vulgar dance."

Iffat Omar remained in news nowadays; she achieved success in the late 80s and rose to fame with her role in Mohabbat Aag Si.