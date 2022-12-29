Search

Pakistan

Zulfi Bukhari reacts to another alleged leaked audio with Bushra Bibi

Web Desk 01:17 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Zulfi Bukhari reacts to another alleged leaked audio with Bushra Bibi
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, a PTI leader and close aid of Imran Khan, has reacted to the another audio leak allegedly featuring his conversation with PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi.

In the audio clip, believed to be between Bushra Bibi and of Zulfi Bukhari, voices can be heard engaging in a peculiar conversation. The audio clip, that runs just above two minutes, has been drawing mixed reactions on the social media.

Soon as the clip started trending on social sites after being shared by PTI critics, the former special assistant to Imran Khan took to his Twitter and termed the latest leaks as "fake".

"Poor editing job, (worse than the last one) as I said previously," he wrote on Twitter while expressing his willingness to pay for the forensics of the audiotape.

Zulfi commented that "going below the belt on these fake audios is something that only a characterless person or regime could do. Futile attempt to hurt families."

In the alleged conversation, the voice said to be of the former first lady can be heard asking Zulfi if he had any affair. And the former aide replies in negative.

“Are you lying?” the woman reacts and says she wouldn't believe him. As the discussion continues, the woman tells him everyone wouldn't find a soulmate in their life. “I have seen several couples who are intelligent and their life is going smooth, but they are sick of each other,” she shares.

The alleged voice of Bukhari can be heard saying that he used to talk to her 10 times a day, but the connection between them has weakened now.

He can also be heard telling her about his affairs, saying they would last for two to three weeks because they were all "fake”. At one point, the man tells her about his “loneliness” and asks her to do something to rekindle the connection between them.

“Do you know why you are away from me?” she questioned. He replied: “You have kept me away from youself." Then, she tells him, “Allah dislikes unfaithfulness."

Several audio conversations allegedly involving Imran Khan, his wife and close aides have been leaked online since September. However, none of these leaked audio was indepently verified to be genuine.

Imran Khan and his party have mostly termed these audios fake and part of a politically-motivated campaign to malign him and people around him.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

