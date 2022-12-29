Winter holidays extended for Islamabad schools for one week

Private schools in the country’s federal capital have extended winter vacations for another week on the pretext of a cold wave.

In a notification, the Ministry of Federal Education said the winter break for school going students have been extended till January 07 owing to new weather system in country.

The private educational institutions will now reopen on January 9 (Monday).

Earlier this month, the capital administration announced winter vacation from December 26th till 31st.

Earlier this week, Lahore High Court ordered the authorities to extend winter vacations for another week in Punjab capital Lahore.