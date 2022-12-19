Dur-e-Fishan Saleem opens up about getting ‘whitening injections’
10:05 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem opens up about getting ‘whitening injections’
Source: Dur e Fishan (Instagram)
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the very few actors who have been praised equally for their beauty and craft. 

The Bharas actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time. She recently appeared in an interview and discussed the success and failure of her hit project Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.

However, she also briefly discussed about beauty standards in the industry and the rumours about her whitening injections. Talking about her complexion, the Kesi Teri Khudgharzi actress shunned all the rumours and said: 

“A tan base was applied to my face in the drama Dilruba to make me appear less attractive than the main character, who was depicted as being youthful, attractive, energetic, and utterly lovely. I was really disappointed after seeing her appearance on television.

"After Dilruba, a lot of people used to ask me, 'Did you get whitening injections?' simply because I was given a tanner appearance in order to appear less attractive, but I was fine with it.”, she concluded.

On the work front, Dur e Fishan Saleem was last seen in Dil Ruba, Bharaas, Pardes, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.

