PDM submits no-trust motion against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi
LAHORE – Ruling alliance parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker Sabtain Khan, and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted No-Confidence Motion against CM Elahi, and other top provincial executives as former President Asif Ali Zardari directed the legislators to submit the no-trust motion against Elahi at the earliest.
Reports in local media said Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayatulalh formally received the no-trust notice which was moved under Article 136 of the Constitution read with Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure Provincial Assembly of Punjab (PAP) 1997.
Provincial lawmakers of the opposition expressed their lack of confidence in Elahi, a key ally of ruling PTI, to lead the house as per the constitution, maintaining that Chief Minister crushed democratic traditions and lost the confidence of the majority of members.
The development comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with his party leadership at his residence in the provincial capital to chalk out a strategy to foil PTI chief Imran Khan’s final move of dissolving assemblies in Punjab and KP.
More to follow…
