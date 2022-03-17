COAS Bajwa installs Major Gen Usman as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps
08:28 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
COAS Bajwa installs Major Gen Usman as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps
ABBOTABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday paid a visit to the Army Service Corps Centre in Nowshera where he partook in the Colonel Commandment Installation event.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the top commander pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Major General Usman Haq to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps.

Army Chief also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fatehea for martyrs.

Addressing the participants, General Bajwa appreciated the contributions and logistic support of the center during peacetime and operation.

