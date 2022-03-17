Ahad Raza Mir all set for Hollywood debut with Netflix's Resident Evil

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has many jewels to his crown and now netizens are delighted to hear that Ehd-e-Wafa star will be featuring in Netflix original series Resident Evil.

US-based magazine Variety has confirmed the development however streaming service has not shared details of the character Mir will be playing in the upcoming series.

Mir also shared the development on official Instagram. "Evil has evolved. Resident Evil spreads to Netflix July 14," the caption cited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

Lance Reddick, American actor best known for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire, will also be seen playing the role of Albert Wesker. Other cast include Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

Netflix earlier today shared a teaser art for the live-action TV series, based on Capcom’s popular Resident Evil video games.

A news release suggests that the show is comprised of belligerent heroines, a battle for survival, creatures both new and familiar, and a mystery to be solved.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir spark separation ... 03:45 PM | 3 Jan, 2022 The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir can leave the ...

Ahad Raza Mir, the son of senior seasoned Pakistani actor Asif Raza Mir, was recently featured in the web series Dhoop Ki Deewar alongside Sajal Aly. He spent most of his childhood in Canada and moved back to Pakistan in 2009.