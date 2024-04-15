Viral vlogger duo Shiraz and Muskan buy new car

Shiraz, a young Pakistani vlogger who has gained fame overnight for his unique and captivating village vlogs from the beautiful valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan, has recently purchased a new car.
Shiraz and Muskan, siblings from Shirazi Village Vlogs, gained fame through their father’s vlogs. Shiraz’s love for photography and sharing his village’s beauty has earned him national recognition.
The adorable duo shared their new car as they drove it around and gave lifts to many people in the village. They also distributed Eidi among people who needed it, creating the cutest spectacle.
With a passion for tractors, Shiraz dreams of having his own tractor one day. However, he surprised his subscribers by showcasing his new car in his latest vlog, taking viewers on a tour around the village.
In addition to unveiling his new car, Shiraz and Muskan distributed Eidi (money given as a gift on Eid) to the locals. While sharing the news of his new car, Shiraz mentioned that he is not particularly fond of cars and is more interested in buying his tractor in the future.
It's worth noting that just a few days ago, Shiraz also received the Silver Play Button from YouTube for his channel. However, his participation in Wasim Badami's Ramadan transmission last year drew criticism from many viewers.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
