Viral vlogger duo Shiraz and Muskan buy new car

Shiraz, a young Pakistani vlogger who has gained fame overnight for his unique and captivating village vlogs from the beautiful valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan, has recently purchased a new car.

In addition to unveiling his new car, Shiraz and Muskan distributed Eidi (money given as a gift on Eid) to the locals. While sharing the news of his new car, Shiraz mentioned that he is not particularly fond of cars and is more interested in buying his tractor in the future.

It's worth noting that just a few days ago, Shiraz also received the Silver Play Button from YouTube for his channel. However, his participation in Wasim Badami's Ramadan transmission last year drew criticism from many viewers.