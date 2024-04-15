Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Viral vlogger duo Shiraz and Muskan buy new car

Web Desk
06:16 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Shiraz and Muskan

Shiraz, a young Pakistani vlogger who has gained fame overnight for his unique and captivating village vlogs from the beautiful valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan, has recently purchased a new car.

Shiraz and Muskan, siblings from Shirazi Village Vlogs, gained fame through their father’s vlogs. Shiraz’s love for photography and sharing his village’s beauty has earned him national recognition. 

The adorable duo shared their new car as they drove it around and gave lifts to many people in the village. They also distributed Eidi among people who needed it, creating the cutest spectacle. 

With a passion for tractors, Shiraz dreams of having his own tractor one day. However, he surprised his subscribers by showcasing his new car in his latest vlog, taking viewers on a tour around the village.

In addition to unveiling his new car, Shiraz and Muskan distributed Eidi (money given as a gift on Eid) to the locals. While sharing the news of his new car, Shiraz mentioned that he is not particularly fond of cars and is more interested in buying his tractor in the future.

It's worth noting that just a few days ago, Shiraz also received the Silver Play Button from YouTube for his channel. However, his participation in Wasim Badami's Ramadan transmission last year drew criticism from many viewers.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:16 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Viral vlogger duo Shiraz and Muskan buy new car

05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

04:47 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Salman Khan faces another threat after gunfire incident at his home

02:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Ambani’s pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor drops photos from Radihka ...

01:17 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Aftab Iqbal claps back at Sohail Ahmed after bombshell interview

08:50 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Alizeh Shah sings 'Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai'

Lifestyle

05:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

09:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star ...

08:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Inside actress Hina Rizvi's festive Mayun ceremony

02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig gets trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

10:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram dies at 30

07:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat spills beans on her ideal husband: Is she too demanding?

Advertisement

Latest

08:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Shaheen Afridi likely to miss matches in T20 series against New Zealand

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: