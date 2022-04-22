Yashma Gill thanks fans who gifted her 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' in Makkah
Pakistan's rising star Yashma Gill has visited the Holy Kaaba to perform Umrah alongside her family and she is documenting her spiritual pilgrimage with enthusiasm.
Recently, the 32-year-old actress was gifted 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' in Makkah by Pakistani fans, leaving her delighted and super grateful.
Taking to Instagram, Yashma shared the sweet video with her massive fan following as she penned a long heartwarming note of gratitude.
"llah swt ne jinay Zariya banaya meray dil ka sakun mujh tuk pohnchanay ka MashaAllah. Shaed ye unka Andaz hae mujeh batanay ka k woh mujhsa razi haen. Beyshuk wo har cheez pay Qadir hae. Everything happens because and with the will of Allah swt ❤️", captioned Gill.
"I cannot begin to explain how I feel. The feeling cannot be put into words. The fact that Allah swt gave me this opportunity, called me to his house that also in RAMADAN, made Umrah possible for me and my family, made me meet some of the most amazing people that I’ve had the khush naseebi to come across in this life, gave me SO much knowledge about our religion via various means"
"and on TOP while saying my good byes to his house he put this in my hands as a gift to take back, a part of His house SubhanAllah and keep me reminded of him and have him the closest to me InshaAllah. Idk what I did to deserve this but may Allah swt always stay Razi with me and give me the himmat and hidayat to always be on the path that is pleasing to him InshaAllah", concluded the Pyar ke Sadqay actor.
On the work front, Gill has been praised for her performance in many drama serials including Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai and Phaans.
