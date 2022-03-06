Yashma Gill shares her phone stolen story
12:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Share
Pakistani star actress Yashma Gill’s phone was stolen from her car in Karachi.
The actress took to Instagram and shared her mobile stolen story. She said that she witnessed a motorbike accident while she was driving. She stopped to help the injured person. She left her phone on her car seat when she got out of the car to help the injured one. She took the victim to the hospital and saved his life but while she was out of her car helping someone else, her own phone got stolen.
View this post on Instagram
Yashma Gill trolled for wearing revealing dress 03:31 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing ...
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- PAKvAUS – Pakistan new bowling coach Shaun Tait to arrive on March 903:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
-
- PIA granted operating licences for two more Chinese cities02:33 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- 100 million Pakistanis now fully vaccinated: Asad Umar02:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- ICC Women’s World Cup – India beat Pakistan by 107 runs01:15 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Yashma Gill shares her phone stolen story12:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for love and prayers10:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says Farooq Sattar05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021