Yashma Gill shares her phone stolen story
Web Desk
12:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Source: Instagram
Pakistani star actress Yashma Gill’s phone was stolen from her car in Karachi.

The actress took to Instagram and shared her mobile stolen story. She said that she witnessed a motorbike accident while she was driving. She stopped to help the injured person. She left her phone on her car seat when she got out of the car to help the injured one. She took the victim to the hospital and saved his life but while she was out of her car helping someone else, her own phone got stolen.

