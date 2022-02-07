Kylie Jenner announces birth of her second child with Travis Scott
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Kylie Jenner announces birth of her second child with Travis Scott
Share

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of a baby boy with her boyfriend-rapper Travis Scott. 

The 24-year-old entrepreneur posted an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart.

Last year, she announced that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan made famous by the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended its 15-year run in June.

She is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc. Jenner’s social media presence includes 308 million Instagram followers.

Kylie Jenner celebrates 24th birthday in style 05:41 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

Keeping up with the Kardashian star Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 24th birthday in style. The reality star and ...

More From This Category
Drama Haqeeqat's director breaks silence over ...
05:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Zarnish Khan receives backlash for viral dance ...
04:42 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar: Political leaders, celebrities ...
04:00 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Lahore Qalandars drop new video of their PSL7 ...
03:38 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full ...
12:44 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Hindu extremists draw ire for falsely claiming ...
09:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Drama Haqeeqat's director breaks silence over viral 'Fiza Shiza' meme
05:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr