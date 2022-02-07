Kylie Jenner announces birth of her second child with Travis Scott
US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of a baby boy with her boyfriend-rapper Travis Scott.
The 24-year-old entrepreneur posted an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart.
Last year, she announced that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan made famous by the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended its 15-year run in June.
She is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc. Jenner’s social media presence includes 308 million Instagram followers.
