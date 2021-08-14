Kylie Jenner celebrates 24th birthday in style
Keeping up with the Kardashian star Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 24th birthday in style.
The reality star and entrepreneur kept the celebration minimal in comparison to her previous birthday.
As per the details, Kylie Jenner’s birthday brunch was "a small birthday celebration with her family and very close friends.”
Needless to say, Jenner successfully ditched the lavish birthday bashes and kept the birthday celebration intimate.
People magazine reported that Kylie got to enjoy her favourite brunch foods and treats.
Exclusive guests featured at the event included Jenner’s siblings, Kendall, Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Rob.
Moreover, Kylie kept her massive fan following in the loop as she shared glimpses on her social media handle.
