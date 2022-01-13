Minna Tariq looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony

Veteran actress Rubina Tariq's daughter Minna Tariq is all set to tie the knot and the wedding celebrations have begun with a dazzling Mayun ceremony.

The stunning photos were a sight of sore eyes and the blushing bride looked exquisite in a delicately embellished yellow dress paired with dazzling jewels.

Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy. Accompanied by her mother Rubina Tariq who looked super graceful as they posed for beautiful pictures.

The star-studded affair included famous celebrities like Saba Hameed, Behroze Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal and many more.

On the work front, Minna Tariq has worked in various drama serials including popular shows Ruswai and Benaam.