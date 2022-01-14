Pakistan vows to strengthen ties with all African countries: FM Qureshi
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is pursuing Engage Africa policy to strengthen its relations with all the African countries.
He was talking to the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo in Islamabad on Friday, reported Radio Pakistan.
The foreign minister said Pakistan acknowledges Congo's role for regional peace.
The Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of Congo commended the services of Pakistani troops deployed in the country under the auspices of the UN Peace Mission.
They also discussed cooperation in the areas of defense and security.
PM Imran Khan launches Pakistan’s first ... 10:55 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the public version of the country's first-ever National ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan vows to strengthen ties with all African countries: FM ...03:48 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Six injured as train coaches derail near Noshehro Feroze02:15 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- IHC seeks forensic of alleged Saqib Nisar's audio from international ...01:42 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
-
- Court issues arrest warrants for Meesha Shafi and four others in ...01:00 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- FBR issues notice to Aima Baig for not paying Rs85 million tax10:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021